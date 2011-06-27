Used 2018 MINI Countryman Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4
John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$60,930*
Total Cash Price
$33,048
Countryman Wagon
Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,976*
Total Cash Price
$26,022
Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$60,930*
Total Cash Price
$33,048
Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,774*
Total Cash Price
$28,624
Cooper ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,895*
Total Cash Price
$27,063
Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$67,646*
Total Cash Price
$36,691
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$984
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$1,074
|$5,071
|Maintenance
|$137
|$486
|$4,726
|$2,209
|$2,755
|$10,312
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,370
|$2,113
|$2,278
|$2,451
|$8,213
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,778
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,986
|Financing
|$1,777
|$1,430
|$1,058
|$662
|$240
|$5,166
|Depreciation
|$7,402
|$3,666
|$3,226
|$2,860
|$2,567
|$19,721
|Fuel
|$1,970
|$2,029
|$2,090
|$2,153
|$2,217
|$10,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,018
|$10,019
|$14,279
|$11,257
|$11,356
|$60,930
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Countryman Wagon Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$3,993
|Maintenance
|$108
|$383
|$3,721
|$1,739
|$2,169
|$8,120
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,079
|$1,664
|$1,794
|$1,930
|$6,467
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,400
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,564
|Financing
|$1,399
|$1,126
|$833
|$521
|$189
|$4,068
|Depreciation
|$5,828
|$2,887
|$2,540
|$2,252
|$2,021
|$15,528
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,038
|$7,889
|$11,243
|$8,864
|$8,942
|$47,976
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Countryman Wagon Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$955
|$984
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$1,074
|$5,071
|Maintenance
|$137
|$486
|$4,726
|$2,209
|$2,755
|$10,312
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,370
|$2,113
|$2,278
|$2,451
|$8,213
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,778
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,986
|Financing
|$1,777
|$1,430
|$1,058
|$662
|$240
|$5,166
|Depreciation
|$7,402
|$3,666
|$3,226
|$2,860
|$2,567
|$19,721
|Fuel
|$1,970
|$2,029
|$2,090
|$2,153
|$2,217
|$10,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,018
|$10,019
|$14,279
|$11,257
|$11,356
|$60,930
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Countryman Wagon Cooper S E ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$827
|$853
|$878
|$904
|$931
|$4,392
|Maintenance
|$119
|$421
|$4,093
|$1,913
|$2,386
|$8,932
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,187
|$1,830
|$1,973
|$2,123
|$7,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,540
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,720
|Financing
|$1,539
|$1,239
|$916
|$573
|$208
|$4,475
|Depreciation
|$6,411
|$3,176
|$2,794
|$2,477
|$2,223
|$17,081
|Fuel
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$1,811
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$9,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,142
|$8,678
|$12,367
|$9,750
|$9,836
|$52,774
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Countryman Wagon Cooper ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$782
|$806
|$830
|$855
|$880
|$4,153
|Maintenance
|$112
|$398
|$3,870
|$1,809
|$2,256
|$8,445
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,122
|$1,731
|$1,866
|$2,007
|$6,726
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,456
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,627
|Financing
|$1,455
|$1,171
|$866
|$542
|$197
|$4,231
|Depreciation
|$6,061
|$3,002
|$2,642
|$2,342
|$2,102
|$16,149
|Fuel
|$1,613
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,763
|$1,816
|$8,565
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,480
|$8,205
|$11,693
|$9,219
|$9,300
|$49,895
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Countryman Wagon Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,060
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$5,630
|Maintenance
|$152
|$540
|$5,247
|$2,452
|$3,058
|$11,449
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,521
|$2,346
|$2,530
|$2,721
|$9,118
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,974
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,205
|Financing
|$1,973
|$1,588
|$1,175
|$735
|$266
|$5,736
|Depreciation
|$8,217
|$4,071
|$3,581
|$3,175
|$2,850
|$21,894
|Fuel
|$2,187
|$2,253
|$2,321
|$2,390
|$2,462
|$11,613
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,564
|$11,123
|$15,853
|$12,498
|$12,608
|$67,646
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Countryman
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 MINI Countryman in Virginia is:not available
