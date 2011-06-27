Used 2017 MINI Countryman Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Countryman Wagon
Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,642*
Total Cash Price
$21,516
Cooper S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$63,045*
Total Cash Price
$27,325
Cooper ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$63,045*
Total Cash Price
$27,325
Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,606*
Total Cash Price
$23,668
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Countryman Wagon Cooper 4dr Wagon (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$717
|$739
|$761
|$783
|$807
|$3,807
|Maintenance
|$380
|$3,355
|$1,735
|$2,861
|$3,570
|$11,901
|Repairs
|$1,060
|$1,621
|$1,748
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$8,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,166
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,330
|Financing
|$1,157
|$931
|$689
|$431
|$155
|$3,363
|Depreciation
|$5,061
|$2,351
|$2,070
|$1,835
|$1,647
|$12,964
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,036
|$10,578
|$8,631
|$9,467
|$9,930
|$49,642
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Countryman Wagon Cooper S 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$861
|$888
|$4,188
|Maintenance
|$418
|$3,691
|$1,909
|$3,147
|$3,927
|$13,091
|Repairs
|$1,166
|$1,783
|$1,923
|$2,070
|$2,230
|$9,172
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,283
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,463
|Financing
|$1,273
|$1,024
|$758
|$474
|$171
|$3,699
|Depreciation
|$5,567
|$2,586
|$2,277
|$2,019
|$1,812
|$14,260
|Fuel
|$1,645
|$1,694
|$1,746
|$1,797
|$1,851
|$8,733
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,140
|$11,636
|$9,494
|$10,414
|$10,923
|$54,606
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 MINI Countryman in Virginia is:not available
