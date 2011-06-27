  1. Home
Used 2016 MINI Cooper Base Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Cooper
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG31
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,950
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.2/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.6 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,950
Torque162 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves12
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,950
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,950
John Cooper Works Exterior Packageyes
John Cooper Works Interior Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Fully Loadedyes
Technology Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,950
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,950
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,950
JCW Leather Steering Wheelyes
MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheelyes
Color Line Dark Truffleyes
Storage Packageyes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Sport Seatsyes
Harman Kardon Premium Sound Systemyes
MINI Head-Up Displayyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
Interior Color Satellite Grayyes
Color Line Satellite Grayyes
Convertible Wind Deflectoryes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Color Line Glowing Redyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,950
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,950
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room51.0 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,950
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room30.9 in.
Rear shoulder room39.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,950
LED Headlights w/Cornering Lightsyes
Rear Bike Rack Preparationyes
All-Season Tiresyes
Runflat Tiresyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
16" Silver Loop Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
16" Silver Victory Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
16" Black Victory Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
18" Two-Tone MINI Yours Vanity Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
17" Silver Tentacle Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Mirror Caps in Blackyes
Mirror Caps in Whiteyes
LED Headlightsyes
17" Silver Cosmos Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Propeller Spoke Two-Tone Wheelsyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
17" Black JCW Track Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
18" Two-Tone JCW Cup Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
17" Black Cosmos Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Fog Lightsyes
18" Silver Cone Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Active Driving Assistantyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,950
Maximum cargo capacity7.6 cu.ft.
Length151.1 in.
Curb weight2855 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base98.2 in.
Width68.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,950
Exterior Colors
  • Chili Red
  • Blazing Red Metallic
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Moonwalk Gray Metallic
  • Lapisluxury Blue
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Volcanic Orange
  • Melting Silver Metallic
  • Caribbean Aqua Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Dark Truffle Cross Punch, leather
  • Diamond Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Double Stripe Carbon Black, premium cloth
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Malt Brown Chesterfield, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,950
175/65R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,950
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
