  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper
  4. Used 2016 MINI Cooper
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 MINI Cooper S Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Cooper
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,100
See Cooper Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.4/394.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.6 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 4700 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,100
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,100
John Cooper Works Exterior Packageyes
Wired Packageyes
John Cooper Works Interior Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Fully Loadedyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Media Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,100
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,100
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,100
JCW Leather Steering Wheelyes
MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheelyes
Anthracite Headlineryes
Color Line Dark Truffleyes
Storage Packageyes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Harman Kardon Premium Sound Systemyes
MINI Head-Up Displayyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
Interior Color Satellite Grayyes
Deletion of Sport Seatsyes
Color Line Satellite Grayyes
Center Armrestyes
Wired Upgradeyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Color Line Glowing Redyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,100
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Front head room40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.6 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room30.8 in.
Rear shoulder room47.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Roof Railsyes
LED Headlights w/Cornering Lightsyes
Rear Bike Rack Preparationyes
All-Season Tiresyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
16" Silver Victory Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Chrome Mirror Capsyes
16" Black Victory Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
18" Two-Tone MINI Yours Vanity Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Panoramic Moonroofyes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
17" Silver Tentacle Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Spoileryes
LED Headlightsyes
17" Silver Cosmos Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
17" Black JCW Track Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
18" Two-Tone JCW Cup Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
17" Black Cosmos Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Fog Lightsyes
18" Silver Cone Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Active Driving Assistantyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Maximum cargo capacity34.0 cu.ft.
Length151.9 in.
Curb weight2785 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base98.2 in.
Width68.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Exterior Colors
  • Chili Red
  • Blazing Red Metallic
  • Thunder Gray Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Moonwalk Gray Metallic
  • Lapisluxury Blue
  • Iced Chocolate Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Volcanic Orange
Interior Colors
  • Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Dark Truffle Cross Punch, leather
  • Diamond Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Double Stripe Carbon Black, premium cloth
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,100
195/55R16 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Cooper Inventory

Related Used 2016 MINI Cooper S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles