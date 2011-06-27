  1. Home
Used 2015 MINI Cooper Base Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Cooper
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,700
See Cooper Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG33
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/40 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.4/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.6 gal.
Combined MPG33
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Torque162 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower134 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves12
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,700
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$20,700
John Cooper Works Exterior Packageyes
MINI Navigationyes
John Cooper Works Interior Packyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Flash Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
MINI Wired Packyes
Fully Loadedyes
Media Packyes
Loadedyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,700
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,700
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Color Line Dark Truffleyes
Color Line Shadow Grayyes
MINI Yours Interior Style Fibre Alloyyes
Sport Seatsyes
MINI Head-Up Displayyes
MINI Yours Sport Leather Steering Wheelyes
Deletion of Sport Seatsyes
Heated Seatsyes
John Cooper Works Leather Steering Wheelyes
Color Line Satellite Grayyes
Center Armrestyes
Color Line Glowing Redyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
MINI Visual Boostyes
6-Disc DVD Changeryes
Anthracite Headlineryes
Storage Packageyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
MINI Yours Interior Style Off-Whiteyes
MINI Yours Interior Style Dark Cottonwoodyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Wired Upgradeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,700
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Front head room40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room50.6 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room30.8 in.
Rear shoulder room47.8 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Mirror Caps in Chromeyes
Roof Railsyes
LED Headlights w/Cornering Lightsyes
Rear-Mounted Bike Rack Preparationyes
All-Season Tiresyes
Runflat Tiresyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
16" Silver Loop Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
16" Silver Victory Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Silver JCW Track Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
16" Black Victory Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
18" Two-Tone MINI Yours Vanity Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Rear Fog Lampyes
Panoramic Moonroofyes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
17" Silver Tentacle Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Spoileryes
LED Headlightsyes
17" Silver Cosmos Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
17" Black JCW Track Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
18" Two-Tone JCW Cup Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
17" Black Cosmos Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
18" Silver Cone Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Fog Lightsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Active Driving Assistantyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Maximum cargo capacity34.0 cu.ft.
Length151.1 in.
Curb weight2605 lbs.
Gross weight3455 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height55.7 in.
Maximum payload680 lbs.
Wheel base98.2 in.
Width68.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Exterior Colors
  • Pepper White
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Deep Blue Metallic
  • Blazing Red Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Iced Chocolate Metallic
  • Moonwalk Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Volcanic Orange
Interior Colors
  • Diamond Satellite Gray, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Diamond Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Double Stripe Carbon Black, premium cloth
  • Dark Truffle Cross Punch, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,700
175/65R15 84H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
15 x 5.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,700
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Cooper Inventory

Research Similar Vehicles