Used 2015 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Cooper
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.8/359.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.6 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Smoker's Packageyes
MINI Navigationyes
Premium Packageyes
MINI Wired Packyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Media Packyes
Loadedyes
In-Car Entertainment
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
MINI Visual Boostyes
6-Disc DVD Changeryes
Storage Packageyes
Color Line Dark Truffleyes
MINI Yours Interior Style Fibre Alloyyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Sport Seatsyes
MINI Head-Up Displayyes
MINI Yours Interior Style Off-Whiteyes
MINI Yours Interior Style Dark Cottonwoodyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
MINI Yours Sport Leather Steering Wheelyes
Deletion of Sport Seatsyes
Heated Seatsyes
Color Line Satellite Grayyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Center Armrestyes
Wired Upgradeyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.6 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
suede/clothyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room30.8 in.
Rear shoulder room47.8 in.
Exterior Options
Panoramic Moonroofyes
17" Black John Cooper Works Track Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Mirror Caps in Chromeyes
Roof Railsyes
LED Headlights w/Cornering Lightsyes
All-Season Tiresyes
John Cooper Works Bonnet Stripesyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
18" Two-Tone John Cooper Works Cup Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
17" Silver John Cooper Works Track Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Rear Fog Lampyes
Active Driving Assistantyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity34.0 cu.ft.
Length152.0 in.
Curb weight2845 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base98.2 in.
Width68.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pepper White
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Thunder Gray Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Electric Blue Metallic
  • Moonwalk Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Lapisluxury Blue
  • Volcanic Orange
  • John Cooper Works Rebel Green
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black Dinamica/Leather, leather
  • Carbon Black Dinamica/Cloth, leather/cloth
  • Diamond Satellite Gray, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Diamond Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Dark Truffle Cross Punch, leather
Tires & Wheels
205/45R17 tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
