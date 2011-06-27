Used 2015 MINI Cooper Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cooper Hatchback
S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,832*
Total Cash Price
$15,443
4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,832*
Total Cash Price
$15,443
2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$36,088*
Total Cash Price
$12,160
John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$50,884*
Total Cash Price
$17,146
S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,606*
Total Cash Price
$17,389
Cooper Convertible
S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,697*
Total Cash Price
$13,376
2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$37,532*
Total Cash Price
$12,646
Cooper John Cooper Works
John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,049*
Total Cash Price
$17,875
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cooper Hatchback S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$5,003
|Maintenance
|$1,574
|$3,672
|$230
|$3,419
|$3,146
|$12,040
|Repairs
|$973
|$1,041
|$1,121
|$1,208
|$1,298
|$5,641
|Taxes & Fees
|$864
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,072
|Financing
|$831
|$668
|$494
|$310
|$112
|$2,414
|Depreciation
|$4,534
|$2,050
|$1,751
|$1,494
|$1,274
|$11,102
|Fuel
|$1,612
|$1,661
|$1,711
|$1,761
|$1,815
|$8,560
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,328
|$10,114
|$6,359
|$9,274
|$8,757
|$45,832
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cooper Hatchback 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$5,003
|Maintenance
|$1,574
|$3,672
|$230
|$3,419
|$3,146
|$12,040
|Repairs
|$973
|$1,041
|$1,121
|$1,208
|$1,298
|$5,641
|Taxes & Fees
|$864
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,072
|Financing
|$831
|$668
|$494
|$310
|$112
|$2,414
|Depreciation
|$4,534
|$2,050
|$1,751
|$1,494
|$1,274
|$11,102
|Fuel
|$1,612
|$1,661
|$1,711
|$1,761
|$1,815
|$8,560
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,328
|$10,114
|$6,359
|$9,274
|$8,757
|$45,832
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cooper Hatchback 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$742
|$764
|$787
|$811
|$835
|$3,939
|Maintenance
|$1,239
|$2,891
|$181
|$2,692
|$2,477
|$9,480
|Repairs
|$766
|$820
|$883
|$951
|$1,022
|$4,442
|Taxes & Fees
|$680
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$844
|Financing
|$654
|$526
|$389
|$244
|$88
|$1,901
|Depreciation
|$3,570
|$1,614
|$1,379
|$1,176
|$1,003
|$8,742
|Fuel
|$1,269
|$1,308
|$1,347
|$1,387
|$1,429
|$6,740
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,920
|$7,964
|$5,007
|$7,302
|$6,895
|$36,088
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cooper Hatchback John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$5,554
|Maintenance
|$1,747
|$4,076
|$255
|$3,796
|$3,493
|$13,367
|Repairs
|$1,080
|$1,156
|$1,245
|$1,341
|$1,441
|$6,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$959
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,190
|Financing
|$922
|$742
|$548
|$344
|$124
|$2,680
|Depreciation
|$5,034
|$2,276
|$1,944
|$1,658
|$1,414
|$12,326
|Fuel
|$1,789
|$1,844
|$1,899
|$1,956
|$2,015
|$9,503
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,577
|$11,229
|$7,060
|$10,296
|$9,722
|$50,884
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cooper Hatchback S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,160
|$1,194
|$5,633
|Maintenance
|$1,772
|$4,134
|$259
|$3,850
|$3,542
|$13,556
|Repairs
|$1,095
|$1,173
|$1,263
|$1,360
|$1,461
|$6,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$972
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,207
|Financing
|$935
|$752
|$556
|$349
|$126
|$2,718
|Depreciation
|$5,105
|$2,308
|$1,972
|$1,682
|$1,434
|$12,501
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,983
|$2,043
|$9,638
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,756
|$11,389
|$7,160
|$10,442
|$9,860
|$51,606
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cooper Convertible S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$4,333
|Maintenance
|$1,363
|$3,180
|$199
|$2,961
|$2,725
|$10,428
|Repairs
|$843
|$902
|$971
|$1,046
|$1,124
|$4,886
|Taxes & Fees
|$748
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$928
|Financing
|$719
|$579
|$428
|$268
|$97
|$2,091
|Depreciation
|$3,927
|$1,775
|$1,517
|$1,294
|$1,103
|$9,616
|Fuel
|$1,396
|$1,439
|$1,482
|$1,526
|$1,572
|$7,414
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,812
|$8,760
|$5,508
|$8,032
|$7,585
|$39,697
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cooper Convertible 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$4,097
|Maintenance
|$1,289
|$3,007
|$188
|$2,800
|$2,576
|$9,859
|Repairs
|$797
|$853
|$918
|$989
|$1,063
|$4,620
|Taxes & Fees
|$707
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$878
|Financing
|$680
|$547
|$405
|$254
|$92
|$1,977
|Depreciation
|$3,713
|$1,679
|$1,434
|$1,223
|$1,043
|$9,092
|Fuel
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$7,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,277
|$8,283
|$5,207
|$7,594
|$7,171
|$37,532
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Cooper John Cooper Works John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$5,790
|Maintenance
|$1,821
|$4,250
|$266
|$3,957
|$3,641
|$13,936
|Repairs
|$1,126
|$1,205
|$1,298
|$1,398
|$1,502
|$6,530
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,000
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,241
|Financing
|$961
|$773
|$572
|$359
|$129
|$2,794
|Depreciation
|$5,248
|$2,373
|$2,027
|$1,729
|$1,474
|$12,851
|Fuel
|$1,865
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,039
|$2,101
|$9,908
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,112
|$11,707
|$7,360
|$10,734
|$10,136
|$53,049
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 MINI Cooper in Virginia is:not available
