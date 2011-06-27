  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper
  4. Used 2012 MINI Cooper
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 MINI Cooper S Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Cooper
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,950
See Cooper Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,950
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Premium Packageyes
MINI Yours Soda Exterior Packageyes
John Cooper Works Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,950
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
Color Line Rooster Red Interior Trimyes
MINI Connectedyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
John Cooper Works Black/Anthracite Instrument Panelyes
MINI Yours Black/Polar Beige Instrument Panelyes
Automatic Air Conditioningyes
MINI Yours Sport Leather Steering Wheelyes
MINI Connected w/Navigationyes
Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapteryes
Heated Seatsyes
Interior Color Polar Beigeyes
MINI Yours Black/Satellite Gray Instrument panelyes
Color Line Hot Chocolate Interior Trimyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Center Armrestyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,950
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.
Rear shoulder room39.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Alloy Wheels in Blackyes
MINI Yours Tattoo, Gloriousyes
17" Web Spoke Design Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Color Line Carbon Blackyes
MINI Yours Side Scuttlesyes
17" Infinite Stream Spoke Wheelsyes
17" Conical Spoke Wheelsyes
17" MINI Yours Soda Twin Blade Spoke Wheelsyes
Rear-Mounted Bike Rack Preparationyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
Color Line Satellite Grayyes
17" Black Web Spoke Design Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Adaptive Light Controlyes
17" Black Star Bullet Design Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Rear Fog Lampyes
16" 4-Hole Circular Spoke Wheelsyes
All Season Tiresyes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
16" 6-Star Twin Spoke Wheelsyes
Heated Mirrors and Washer Jetsyes
Color Line Polar Beigeyes
MINI Yours Tatto Sodayes
MINI Yours Soda Mirror Capsyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrorsyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
MINI Yours Tattoo, Funkyyes
Retractable Headlight Washersyes
Black Headlight Housingsyes
Convertible Wind Deflectoryes
Rain Sensor and Auto Headlightsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Door Mirror Caps in Chromeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Front track57.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity23.3 cu.ft.
Length146.8 in.
Curb weight2855 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Height55.7 in.
EPA interior volume80.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.1 in.
Width66.3 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Exterior Colors
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Highclass Gray Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • Chili Red
  • Hot Chocolate Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Spice Orange Metallic
  • Eclipse Gray Metallic
  • British Racing Green II
  • Ice Blue
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Iced Chocolate Metallic
Interior Colors
  • MINI Yours Soda Satellite Gray, leather
  • Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Cross Check Polar Beige/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Checkered Carbon Black/Black, cloth
  • Red/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Cross Check Ice Blue/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black, leatherette
  • Gravity Polar Beige, leather
  • Lounge Hot Chocolate, leather
  • Lounge Satellite Gray, leather
  • Punch Carbon Black, leather
  • Lounge Carbon Black, leather
  • Lounge Dark Truffle, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,950
195/55R16 87V tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,950
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,950
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Cooper Inventory

Related Used 2012 MINI Cooper S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles