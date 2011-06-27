  1. Home
Used 2011 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque192 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Color Line Rooster Red Interior Trimyes
MINI Connectedyes
Leatheretteyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Cloth/Leather Cross Checkyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Interior Color Carbon Blackyes
Lounge Leatheryes
Gravity Leatheryes
Automatic Air Conditioningyes
MINI Connected w/Navigationyes
Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapteryes
Heated Seatsyes
Punch Leatheryes
Interior Color Polar Beigeyes
Leather/Clothyes
Clothyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Center Armrestyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room44.7 in.
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheels in Blackyes
Color Line Toffeeyes
MINI Yours Tattoo, Gloriousyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Power Sunroofyes
Color Line Carbon Blackyes
17" Infinite Stream Spoke Wheelsyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
Color Line Satellite Grayyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Adaptive Light Controlyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Rear Fog Lampyes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
Heated Mirrors and Washer Jetsyes
Color Line Polar Beigeyes
White Alloy Wheelsyes
John Cooper Works Bonnet Stripesyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrorsyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
MINI Yours Tattoo, Funkyyes
Retractable Headlight Washersyes
John Cooper Works Aero Kityes
Rain Sensor and Auto Headlightsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Door Mirror Caps in Chromeyes
Measurements
Front track57.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity24.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight2668 lbs.
Gross weight3516 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Length146.8 in.
Height55.4 in.
EPA interior volume82.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.1 in.
Width66.3 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • Pepper White
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Spice Orange Metallic
  • Eclipse Gray Metallic
  • British Racing Green II
Interior Colors
  • Lounge Classic Green, leather
  • Lounge Damson Red, leather
  • Gravity Polar Beige, leather
  • Cross Check Toffee/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Lounge Championship Red, leather
  • John Cooper Works Black Checkered, cloth
  • Carbon Black, leatherette
  • Punch Carbon Black, leather
  • Rooster Red/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Lounge Carbon Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
205/45R17 tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
