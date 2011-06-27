  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper
  4. Used 2009 MINI Cooper
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Cooper
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,550
See Cooper Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,550
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Torque192 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,550
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,550
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,550
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Redwood Red Interior Coloryes
Leatheretteyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Color Line Pacific Blue Interior Trimyes
Interior Surface Fluid Silveryes
Lounge Leatheryes
MINI HiFi Sound Systemyes
Multi-Function Steering Wheelyes
Heated Seatsyes
Clothyes
Leather/Clothyes
Center Armrestyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Comfort Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapteryes
Color Line Rooster Red Interior Trimyes
Navigation Systemyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Carbon Black Interior Coloryes
Gravity Leatheryes
Automatic Air Conditioningyes
Color Line Cream White Interior Trimyes
Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapteryes
Color Line Dark Grey Interior Trimyes
Punch Leatheryes
Interior Color Tuscan Beigeyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Sirius Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Smartphone Integrationyes
HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,550
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Front head room38.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room29.9 in.
Rear shoulder room44.7 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Alloy Wheels in Blackyes
Metallic Paintyes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
17" Crown-Spoke Design Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Power Sunroofyes
Roof in Body Coloryes
Aerodynamic Kityes
Heated Mirrors and Washer Jetsyes
Rear-Mounted Bike Rack Preparationyes
White Alloy Wheelsyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
Roof/Mirror Caps in Blackyes
Roof/Mirror Caps in Whiteyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Rain Sensor and Auto Headlightsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Rear Fog Lampyes
Door Mirror Caps in Chromeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Front track57.2 in.
Length146.2 in.
Curb weight2701 lbs.
Gross weight3516 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base97.1 in.
Width66.3 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Exterior Colors
  • Chili Red
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Mellow Yellow
  • Pepper White
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Astro Black Metallic
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Sparkling Silver Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Checkered Carbon Black/Black, cloth
  • Grey/Carbon Black, leatherette
  • Pacific Blue/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Rooster Red/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Gravity Tuscan Beige, leather
  • Punch Carbon Black, leather
  • Lounge Carbon Black, leather
  • Lounge Redwood, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,550
205/45R17 tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,550
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,550
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Cooper Inventory

Related Used 2009 MINI Cooper John Cooper Works info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles