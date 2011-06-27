  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper Roadster
  4. Used 2015 MINI Cooper Roadster
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 MINI Cooper Roadster S Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Cooper Roadster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,100
See Cooper Roadster Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,100
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,100
MINI Yours Packageyes
John Cooper Works Exterior Packageyes
John Cooper Works Interior Packageyes
City Packyes
MINI Connected Packageyes
MINI Connected w/Navigation Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,100
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,100
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Color Line Toffeeyes
Contrasting Interior Color Polar Beigeyes
John Cooper Works Black Leather Instrument Panelyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
MINI Yours Black/Satellite Gray Leather Instrument panelyes
Color Line Polar Beigeyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
MINI Yours Sport Leather Steering Wheelyes
Heated Seatsyes
Color Line Satellite Grayyes
Color Line Rooster Redyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Center Armrestyes
Sports Leather Steering wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,100
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.3 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,100
17" Black Star Bullet Design Wheelsyes
All Season Tiresyes
Door Mirror Caps in Blackyes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
Mirror Caps in Chromeyes
16" 6-Star Twin Spoke Wheelsyes
Color Line Carbon Blackyes
17" Conical Spoke Wheelsyes
Mirror Caps In Whiteyes
Black Sport Stripesyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
Silver Sport Stripesyes
17" Cross Spoke Challenge Alloy Wheelsyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
Retractable Headlight Washersyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
17" Black MINI Yours Twin Spoke Wheelsyes
Black Headlight Housingsyes
Adaptive Light Controlyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
17" Black Conical Spoke Wheelsyes
Rear Fog Lampyes
16" Black 6-Star Twin Spoke Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Maximum cargo capacity6.0 cu.ft.
Length147.0 in.
Curb weight2745 lbs.
Gross weight3329 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height54.7 in.
Maximum payload507 lbs.
Wheel base97.1 in.
Width66.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Exterior Colors
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • British Racing Green II Metallic
  • Spice Orange Metallic
  • Eclipse Gray Metallic
  • Highclass Gray Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • Midnight Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • John Cooper Works Black Checkered, cloth
  • Checkered Carbon Black/Black, cloth
  • Carbon Black Punch, leather
  • Polar Beige Gravity, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Cross Check Polar Beige/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • MINI Yours Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
  • Championship Red Lounge, leather
  • Toffee Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black Lounge, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,100
195/55R16 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,100
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Cooper Roadster Inventory

Related Used 2015 MINI Cooper Roadster S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles