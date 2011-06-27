Used 2015 MINI Cooper Roadster Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Cooper Roadster Convertible
2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,348*
Total Cash Price
$20,481
S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,857*
Total Cash Price
$16,127
John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$49,348*
Total Cash Price
$20,481
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Cooper Roadster Convertible 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$5,110
|Maintenance
|$668
|$3,495
|$187
|$3,984
|$2,187
|$10,521
|Repairs
|$973
|$1,041
|$1,121
|$1,208
|$1,298
|$5,641
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,125
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,334
|Financing
|$1,101
|$886
|$655
|$410
|$149
|$3,202
|Depreciation
|$5,485
|$2,601
|$2,221
|$1,894
|$1,615
|$13,816
|Fuel
|$1,831
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$2,061
|$9,724
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,146
|$10,955
|$7,201
|$10,601
|$8,446
|$49,348
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Cooper Roadster Convertible S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$853
|$4,024
|Maintenance
|$526
|$2,752
|$147
|$3,137
|$1,722
|$8,284
|Repairs
|$766
|$820
|$883
|$951
|$1,022
|$4,442
|Taxes & Fees
|$886
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,050
|Financing
|$867
|$698
|$516
|$323
|$117
|$2,521
|Depreciation
|$4,319
|$2,048
|$1,749
|$1,491
|$1,272
|$10,879
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,564
|$8,626
|$5,670
|$8,347
|$6,650
|$38,857
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Cooper Roadster Convertible John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$963
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$5,110
|Maintenance
|$668
|$3,495
|$187
|$3,984
|$2,187
|$10,521
|Repairs
|$973
|$1,041
|$1,121
|$1,208
|$1,298
|$5,641
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,125
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,334
|Financing
|$1,101
|$886
|$655
|$410
|$149
|$3,202
|Depreciation
|$5,485
|$2,601
|$2,221
|$1,894
|$1,615
|$13,816
|Fuel
|$1,831
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$2,061
|$9,724
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,146
|$10,955
|$7,201
|$10,601
|$8,446
|$49,348
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 MINI Cooper Roadster in Virginia is:not available
