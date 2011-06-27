  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper Roadster
  4. Used 2014 MINI Cooper Roadster
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 MINI Cooper Roadster John Cooper Works Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Cooper Roadster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,700
See Cooper Roadster Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Torque192 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,700
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,700
MINI Connected Packageyes
City Packyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
MINI Connected w/Navigation Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,700
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,700
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,700
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Contrasting Interior Color Polar Beigeyes
Color Line Rooster Red Interior Trimyes
John Cooper Works Black Leather Instrument Panelyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
MINI Yours Black/Satellite Gray Leather Instrument panelyes
Automatic Air Conditioningyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Heated Seatsyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Center Armrestyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,700
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.3 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,700
17" Black Star Bullet Design Wheelsyes
Color Line Toffeeyes
Door Mirror Caps in Blackyes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
Color Line Carbon Blackyes
Red Sport Stripesyes
Mirror Caps In Whiteyes
Black Sport Stripesyes
Color Line Polar Beigeyes
17" Black Challenge Cross Spoke Wheelsyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
Silver Sport Stripesyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
Door Mirror Caps in Chili Redyes
Color Line Satellite Grayyes
Retractable Headlight Washersyes
17" Black MINI Yours Twin Spoke Wheelsyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Black Headlight Housingsyes
Adaptive Light Controlyes
Rain Sensor and Auto Headlightsyes
Rear Fog Lampyes
Door Mirror Caps in Chromeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Front track57.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight2778 lbs.
Gross weight3340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Maximum payload507 lbs.
Length148.0 in.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base97.1 in.
Width66.3 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Exterior Colors
  • British Racing Green II Metallic
  • Spice Orange Metallic
  • Kite Blue Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Highclass Gray Metallic
  • Eclipse Gray Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • White Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Polar Beige Gravity, leather
  • Championship Red Lounge, leather
  • MINI Yours Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Toffee Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black/Beige Punch, leather
  • Cross Check Polar Beige/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • John Cooper Works Black Checkered, cloth
  • Carbon Black Punch, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,700
205/45R17 tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,700
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Cooper Roadster Inventory

Related Used 2014 MINI Cooper Roadster John Cooper Works info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles