Used 2013 MINI Cooper Roadster Convertible Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$8,603 - $11,553
Everything I ever wanted, and more!

1funride, 10/18/2012
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

Wooow! What an amazing car to finally own and drive. I ordered my 2013 Roadster S and got every option I wanted. It only took about 6 weeks for Mini to build and deliver my baby, and for the past 3 months I have loved every second in the car. Quick as all, handles extreamely well, TONS of fun options, and looks amazing. I hear great comments everyday! If you are looking for a fun car that moves with style this is your ride! If you are looking for a smooth ride with tons of room it's not for you!

