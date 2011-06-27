  1. Home
Used 2012 MINI Cooper Roadster Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Cooper Roadster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
John Cooper Works Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
MINI Yours Black/Polar Beige Leather Instrument Panelyes
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Contrasting Interior Color Polar Beigeyes
Color Line Rooster Red Interior Trimyes
MINI Connectedyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
John Cooper Works Black Leather Instrument Panelyes
MINI Yours Black/Satellite Gray Leather Instrument panelyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Sport Seatsyes
Extended Decor Ringsyes
Recaro Sport Seatsyes
Automatic Air Conditioningyes
MINI Connected w/Navigationyes
MINI Yours Sport Leather Steering Wheelyes
Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapteryes
Heated Seatsyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Center Armrestyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room50.3 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Door Mirror Caps in Blackyes
Color Line Toffeeyes
Alloy Wheels in Blackyes
Foglightsyes
MINI Yours side Scuttlesyes
Color Line Carbon Blackyes
17" Infinite Stream Spoke Wheelsyes
17" Conical Spoke Wheelsyes
17" MINI Yours Soda Twin Blade Spoke Wheelsyes
Silver Sport Stripesyes
Color Line Satellite Grayyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Adaptive Light Controlyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Rear Fog Lampyes
16" 4-Hole Circular Spoke Wheelsyes
17" Black Star Bullet Design Wheelsyes
All Season Tiresyes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
Semi-Automatic Soft-Topyes
MINI Yours Soda Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Heated Mirrors and Washer Jetsyes
Black Sport Stripesyes
Color Line Polar Beigeyes
MINI Yours Soda Mirror Capsyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
17" Cross Spoke Challenge Design Wheelsyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
MINI Yours Tattoo, Funkyyes
Retractable Headlight Washersyes
Black Headlight Housingsyes
Convertible Wind Deflectoryes
MINI Yours Gray Bonnet Stripesyes
Rain Sensor and Auto Headlightsyes
Door Mirror Caps in Chromeyes
Measurements
Front track57.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight2635 lbs.
Gross weight3241 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length146.8 in.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base97.1 in.
Width66.3 in.
Rear track57.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • British Racing Green II Metallic
  • Spice Orange Metallic
  • Eclipse Gray Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • Chili Red
Interior Colors
  • MINI Yours Soda Satellite Gray Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Toffee Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Satellite Gray Lounge, leather
  • Checkered Carbon Black/Black, cloth
  • Cross Check Toffee/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black, leatherette
  • Polar Beige Gravity, leather
  • Carbon Black/Beige Punch, leather
Tires & Wheels
195/55R16 87V tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles