Used 2016 MINI Cooper Paceman Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Cooper Paceman John Cooper Works ALL4
John Cooper Works ALL4 2dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$50,534*
Total Cash Price
$19,153
Cooper Paceman Hatchback
S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,940*
Total Cash Price
$17,412
S ALL4 2dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$58,344*
Total Cash Price
$22,113
2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$58,344*
Total Cash Price
$22,113
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Cooper Paceman John Cooper Works ALL4 John Cooper Works ALL4 2dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$976
|$1,004
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$5,028
|Maintenance
|$3,377
|$585
|$3,082
|$164
|$3,746
|$10,954
|Repairs
|$1,751
|$1,873
|$2,019
|$2,175
|$2,342
|$10,160
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,048
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,229
|Financing
|$1,030
|$828
|$614
|$384
|$139
|$2,994
|Depreciation
|$4,930
|$2,028
|$1,785
|$1,583
|$1,420
|$11,747
|Fuel
|$1,586
|$1,635
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,785
|$8,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,670
|$7,971
|$10,232
|$7,119
|$10,542
|$50,534
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Cooper Paceman Hatchback S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$861
|$887
|$913
|$941
|$969
|$4,571
|Maintenance
|$3,070
|$532
|$2,802
|$149
|$3,405
|$9,958
|Repairs
|$1,592
|$1,703
|$1,835
|$1,977
|$2,129
|$9,236
|Taxes & Fees
|$953
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,117
|Financing
|$936
|$753
|$558
|$349
|$126
|$2,722
|Depreciation
|$4,482
|$1,844
|$1,623
|$1,439
|$1,291
|$10,679
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,336
|$7,246
|$9,302
|$6,472
|$9,584
|$45,940
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Cooper Paceman Hatchback S ALL4 2dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,805
|Maintenance
|$3,899
|$676
|$3,559
|$189
|$4,324
|$12,647
|Repairs
|$2,022
|$2,163
|$2,330
|$2,511
|$2,704
|$11,730
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,210
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,419
|Financing
|$1,189
|$956
|$709
|$443
|$160
|$3,457
|Depreciation
|$5,692
|$2,342
|$2,061
|$1,828
|$1,640
|$13,562
|Fuel
|$1,831
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$2,061
|$9,724
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,937
|$9,202
|$11,814
|$8,219
|$12,172
|$58,344
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Cooper Paceman Hatchback 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$5,805
|Maintenance
|$3,899
|$676
|$3,559
|$189
|$4,324
|$12,647
|Repairs
|$2,022
|$2,163
|$2,330
|$2,511
|$2,704
|$11,730
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,210
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,419
|Financing
|$1,189
|$956
|$709
|$443
|$160
|$3,457
|Depreciation
|$5,692
|$2,342
|$2,061
|$1,828
|$1,640
|$13,562
|Fuel
|$1,831
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$2,061
|$9,724
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,937
|$9,202
|$11,814
|$8,219
|$12,172
|$58,344
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Cooper Paceman
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 MINI Cooper Paceman in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2016 MINI Cooper Paceman info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019