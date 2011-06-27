  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper Paceman
  4. Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL4 Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Cooper Paceman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,600
See Cooper Paceman Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.0/384.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,600
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,600
John Cooper Works Exterior Packageyes
John Cooper Works Interior Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Fully Loadedyes
MINI Connected Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
MINI Connected w/Navigation Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
City Packageyes
Loadedyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,600
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,600
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Anthracite Headlineryes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
Interior Mirror w/Compassyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Center Armrestyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,600
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Front head room40.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.6 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Delete Badgeyes
Red Sport Stripesyes
17" Anthracite 5-Star Triangle Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Roof Railsyes
Moonroofyes
All-Season Tiresyes
Sport Stripes Whiteyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Adaptive Light Controlyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
18" Anthracite 5-Star Double Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
18" Jet Black 5-Star Double Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
18" Turbo Fan Alloy Wheelsyes
Black Sport Stripesyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
Black Headlight Housingsyes
19" Silver Y-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Piano Black Exterioryes
18" Matte Anthracite Turbo Fan Light Alloy Wheelsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
19" Black Cross Spoke Crusher Light Alloy Wheelsyes
Door Mirror Caps in Chromeyes
17" Black 5-Star Double Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Maximum cargo capacity38.1 cu.ft.
Length162.0 in.
Curb weight3210 lbs.
Gross weight3850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height59.9 in.
Wheel base102.2 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Exterior Colors
  • Starlight Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Gray Metallic
  • Jungle Green Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • Absolute Black Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Light White
  • Brilliant Copper Metallic
  • Blazing Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Hot Cross Carbon Black/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Gravity Satellite Grey, leather
  • Carbon Black, leatherette
  • Lounge Red Copper/Carbon Black, leather
  • Gravity Carbon Black, leather
  • Lounge Championship Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,600
205/55R V tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Cooper Paceman Inventory

Related Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles