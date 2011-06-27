Used 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Cooper Paceman John Cooper Works ALL4
John Cooper Works ALL4 2dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,434*
Total Cash Price
$16,463
Cooper Paceman Hatchback
S ALL4 2dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,765*
Total Cash Price
$19,007
2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,765*
Total Cash Price
$19,007
S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,122*
Total Cash Price
$14,966
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Cooper Paceman John Cooper Works ALL4 John Cooper Works ALL4 2dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$911
|$938
|$966
|$996
|$1,025
|$4,836
|Maintenance
|$579
|$3,027
|$162
|$3,520
|$1,894
|$9,182
|Repairs
|$1,840
|$1,966
|$2,120
|$2,284
|$2,459
|$10,668
|Taxes & Fees
|$909
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,089
|Financing
|$886
|$712
|$527
|$330
|$119
|$2,573
|Depreciation
|$4,276
|$1,902
|$1,673
|$1,483
|$1,331
|$10,665
|Fuel
|$1,586
|$1,635
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,785
|$8,423
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,986
|$10,225
|$7,175
|$10,391
|$8,658
|$47,434
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Cooper Paceman Hatchback S ALL4 2dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$5,583
|Maintenance
|$668
|$3,495
|$187
|$4,064
|$2,187
|$10,601
|Repairs
|$2,125
|$2,269
|$2,447
|$2,637
|$2,838
|$12,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,049
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,257
|Financing
|$1,022
|$822
|$608
|$381
|$137
|$2,971
|Depreciation
|$4,936
|$2,196
|$1,932
|$1,712
|$1,537
|$12,313
|Fuel
|$1,831
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$2,061
|$9,724
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,683
|$11,805
|$8,284
|$11,996
|$9,996
|$54,765
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Cooper Paceman Hatchback 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$5,583
|Maintenance
|$668
|$3,495
|$187
|$4,064
|$2,187
|$10,601
|Repairs
|$2,125
|$2,269
|$2,447
|$2,637
|$2,838
|$12,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,049
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,257
|Financing
|$1,022
|$822
|$608
|$381
|$137
|$2,971
|Depreciation
|$4,936
|$2,196
|$1,932
|$1,712
|$1,537
|$12,313
|Fuel
|$1,831
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$2,061
|$9,724
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,683
|$11,805
|$8,284
|$11,996
|$9,996
|$54,765
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Cooper Paceman Hatchback S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$828
|$853
|$878
|$905
|$932
|$4,396
|Maintenance
|$526
|$2,752
|$147
|$3,200
|$1,722
|$8,347
|Repairs
|$1,673
|$1,787
|$1,927
|$2,076
|$2,235
|$9,698
|Taxes & Fees
|$826
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$990
|Financing
|$805
|$647
|$479
|$300
|$108
|$2,339
|Depreciation
|$3,887
|$1,729
|$1,521
|$1,348
|$1,210
|$9,695
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,987
|$9,295
|$6,523
|$9,446
|$7,871
|$43,122
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Cooper Paceman
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 MINI Cooper Paceman in Virginia is:not available
