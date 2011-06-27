  1. Home
Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman S ALL4 Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Cooper Paceman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.0/384.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,600
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,600
John Cooper Works Exterior Packageyes
John Cooper Works Interior Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
City Packyes
Fully Loaded Packageyes
MINI Connected Packageyes
MINI Connected w/Navigation Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Loadedyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,600
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Anthracite Headlineryes
Interior Mirror w/Compassyes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Interior Color Carbon Blackyes
Automatic Climate Controlyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Center Armrestyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,600
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Front head room40.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room33.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,600
17" Matte Anthracite 5-Star Double Spoke Light Alloy Wheelsyes
17" 5-Star Double Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Red Sport Stripesyes
Roof Railsyes
All-Season Tiresyes
Moonroofyes
Sport Stripes Whiteyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Adaptive Light Controlyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
18" Anthracite 5-Star Double Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
18" Jet Black 5-Star Double Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
18" Turbo Fan Alloy Wheelsyes
Black Sport Stripesyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
Stealth Mode (Badge Delete)yes
18" Black Burnished Twin Spoke Light Alloy Wheelsyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
Black Headlight Housingsyes
19" Silver Y-Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
18" Matte Anthracite Turbo Fan Light Alloy Wheelsyes
Rain Sensor and Auto Headlightsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
17" Black 5-Star Double Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Door Mirror Caps in Chromeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity38.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight3210 lbs.
Gross weight4100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Length162.0 in.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height59.9 in.
Wheel base102.2 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Exterior Colors
  • Absolute Black Metallic
  • Royal Grey Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Light White
  • Starlight Blue Metallic
  • Blazing Red
  • Brilliant Copper Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gravity Carbon Black, leather
  • Lounge Red Copper/Carbon Black, leather
  • Carbon Black, leatherette
  • Gravity Satellite Grey, leather
  • Hot Cross Carbon Black/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Lounge Championship Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,600
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
205/55R17 91V tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,600
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
