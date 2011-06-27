Used 2015 MINI Cooper Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Cooper Coupe Hatchback
S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,778*
Total Cash Price
$13,069
John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,438*
Total Cash Price
$16,598
2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,438*
Total Cash Price
$16,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Cooper Coupe Hatchback S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$4,014
|Maintenance
|$526
|$2,752
|$147
|$3,137
|$1,722
|$8,284
|Repairs
|$766
|$820
|$883
|$951
|$1,022
|$4,442
|Taxes & Fees
|$727
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$891
|Financing
|$703
|$565
|$419
|$261
|$95
|$2,043
|Depreciation
|$3,267
|$1,542
|$1,357
|$1,202
|$1,079
|$8,447
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,187
|$7,985
|$5,179
|$7,994
|$6,433
|$35,778
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Cooper Coupe Hatchback John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$5,098
|Maintenance
|$668
|$3,495
|$187
|$3,984
|$2,187
|$10,521
|Repairs
|$973
|$1,041
|$1,121
|$1,208
|$1,298
|$5,641
|Taxes & Fees
|$923
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,132
|Financing
|$893
|$718
|$532
|$331
|$121
|$2,595
|Depreciation
|$4,149
|$1,958
|$1,723
|$1,527
|$1,370
|$10,728
|Fuel
|$1,831
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$2,061
|$9,724
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,397
|$10,141
|$6,577
|$10,152
|$8,170
|$45,438
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Cooper Coupe Hatchback 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$5,098
|Maintenance
|$668
|$3,495
|$187
|$3,984
|$2,187
|$10,521
|Repairs
|$973
|$1,041
|$1,121
|$1,208
|$1,298
|$5,641
|Taxes & Fees
|$923
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,132
|Financing
|$893
|$718
|$532
|$331
|$121
|$2,595
|Depreciation
|$4,149
|$1,958
|$1,723
|$1,527
|$1,370
|$10,728
|Fuel
|$1,831
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$2,061
|$9,724
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,397
|$10,141
|$6,577
|$10,152
|$8,170
|$45,438
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Cooper Coupe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 MINI Cooper Coupe in Virginia is:not available
