Used 2012 MINI Cooper Coupe John Cooper Works Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque192 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Color Line Toffeeyes
Contrasting Interior Color Polar Beigeyes
MINI Connectedyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Color Line Carbon Blackyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
John Cooper Works Black/Anthracite Instrument Panelyes
Recaro Sport Seatsyes
Harman Kardon Sound Systemyes
Color Line Polar Beigeyes
MINI Yours Black/Polar Beige Instrument Panelyes
Automatic Air Conditioningyes
MINI Connected w/Navigationyes
Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapteryes
Heated Seatsyes
Color Line Satellite Grayyes
Color Line Rooster Redyes
MINI Yours Black/Satellite Gray Instrument panelyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Center Armrestyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Exterior Options
Alloy Wheels in Blackyes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
Red Sport Stripesyes
17" Infinite Stream Spoke Wheelsyes
Door Mirror Caps in Body Coloryes
Heated Mirrors and Washer Jetsyes
17" MINI Yours Soda Twin Blade Spoke Wheelsyes
Black Sport Stripesyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
MINI Yours Soda Mirror Capsyes
Silver Sport Stripesyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
Retractable Headlight Washersyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Black Headlight Housingsyes
Rain Sensor and Auto Headlightsyes
Adaptive Light Controlyes
17" Black Star Bullet Design Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Rear Fog Lampyes
Door Mirror Caps in Chromeyes
Measurements
Front track57.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.8 cu.ft.
Length148.0 in.
Curb weight2701 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base97.1 in.
Width66.3 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Spice Orange Metallic
  • Eclipse Gray Metallic
  • British Racing Green II
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • White Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gravity Polar Beige, leather
  • Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Punch Carbon Black/Beige, leather
  • Lounge Championship Red, leather
  • Lounge Carbon Black, leather
  • Lounge Satellite Gray, leather
  • Lounge Toffee, leather
  • Carbon Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • John Cooper Works Black Checkered, cloth
  • Cross Check Toffee/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
205/45R17 tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
