  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper Countryman
  4. Used 2016 MINI Cooper Countryman
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Cooper Countryman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,850
See Cooper Countryman Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.0/384.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,850
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,850
John Cooper Works Exterior Packageyes
MINI Park Lane Editionyes
John Cooper Works Interior Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Fully Loaded Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,850
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,850
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Navigation Packageyes
Anthracite Headlineryes
Interior Mirror w/Compassyes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Cargo Netyes
Inlay Color Polar Beigeyes
Media Packageyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
Heated Seatsyes
Flat Load Flooryes
Inlay Color Carbon Blackyes
Center Armrestyes
Inlay Color Pure Redyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,850
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Front head room39.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room33.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,850
19" Y-Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
White Sport Stripesyes
Red Sport Stripesyes
18" Black 5-Star Double Spoke Jet Black Wheelsyes
18" Turbo Fan Dark Gray Wheelsyes
All-Season Tiresyes
Moonroofyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
Badge Deletionyes
17" 5-Star Double Spoke Black Light Alloy Wheelsyes
Chrome Mirror Capsyes
18" Turbo Fan Silver Wheelsyes
17" 5-Star Triangle Spoke Anthracite Alloy Wheelsyes
Adaptive Light Controlyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
Oak Red Sport Stripesyes
Black Sport Stripesyes
18" Black Twin-Spoke Black Burnished Wheelsyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
18" Anthracite 5-Star Double Spoke Wheelsyes
19" Black Cross Spoke Crusher Wheelsyes
Black Headlight Housingsyes
Piano Black Exterioryes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Maximum cargo capacity42.2 cu.ft.
Length162.2 in.
Curb weight3208 lbs.
Gross weight4101 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Height61.7 in.
EPA interior volume103.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload860 lbs.
Wheel base102.2 in.
Width70.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Gray Metallic
  • Jungle Green Metallic
  • Earl Gray Metallic
  • Light White
  • Brilliant Copper Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Starlight Blue Metallic
  • Absolute Black Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • Blazing Red Metallic
  • Kite Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gravity Carbon Black, leather
  • Parallel Lines Pure Red, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black, leatherette
  • Gravity Polar Beige, leather
  • Parallel Lines Light Tobacco, leather/cloth
  • Lounge Carbon Black, leather
  • Lounge Light Coffee, leather
  • Lounge Championship Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,850
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
205/55R17 91V tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,850
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Cooper Countryman Inventory

Related Used 2016 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles