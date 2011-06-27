Used 2016 MINI Cooper Countryman Cost to Own
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Cooper Countryman Wagon 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,053
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$5,265
|Maintenance
|$3,415
|$676
|$1,814
|$189
|$3,830
|$9,924
|Repairs
|$2,140
|$2,289
|$2,468
|$2,658
|$2,860
|$12,414
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,320
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,528
|Financing
|$1,302
|$1,048
|$776
|$485
|$175
|$3,786
|Depreciation
|$5,909
|$2,663
|$2,344
|$2,079
|$1,866
|$14,862
|Fuel
|$1,970
|$2,029
|$2,090
|$2,153
|$2,217
|$10,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,047
|$9,778
|$10,597
|$8,700
|$12,117
|$58,238
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Cooper Countryman Wagon S 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$992
|$1,021
|$1,053
|$1,083
|$1,116
|$5,265
|Maintenance
|$3,415
|$676
|$1,814
|$189
|$3,830
|$9,924
|Repairs
|$2,140
|$2,289
|$2,468
|$2,658
|$2,860
|$12,414
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,320
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,528
|Financing
|$1,302
|$1,048
|$776
|$485
|$175
|$3,786
|Depreciation
|$5,909
|$2,663
|$2,344
|$2,079
|$1,866
|$14,862
|Fuel
|$1,970
|$2,029
|$2,090
|$2,153
|$2,217
|$10,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,047
|$9,778
|$10,597
|$8,700
|$12,117
|$58,238
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Cooper Countryman Wagon S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$804
|$829
|$853
|$879
|$4,146
|Maintenance
|$2,689
|$532
|$1,428
|$149
|$3,016
|$7,814
|Repairs
|$1,685
|$1,802
|$1,943
|$2,093
|$2,252
|$9,775
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,039
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,203
|Financing
|$1,025
|$825
|$611
|$382
|$138
|$2,981
|Depreciation
|$4,653
|$2,097
|$1,846
|$1,637
|$1,469
|$11,702
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,423
|$7,699
|$8,344
|$6,850
|$9,541
|$45,857
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Cooper Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$884
|$912
|$938
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$2,958
|$585
|$1,571
|$164
|$3,318
|$8,595
|Repairs
|$1,854
|$1,982
|$2,137
|$2,302
|$2,477
|$10,753
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,143
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,323
|Financing
|$1,128
|$908
|$672
|$420
|$152
|$3,279
|Depreciation
|$5,118
|$2,307
|$2,031
|$1,801
|$1,616
|$12,872
|Fuel
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$1,811
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$9,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,765
|$8,469
|$9,178
|$7,535
|$10,495
|$50,443
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 MINI Cooper Countryman in Virginia is:not available
