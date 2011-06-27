Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Cooper Countryman Wagon
S 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,432*
Total Cash Price
$20,638
S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$42,860*
Total Cash Price
$16,250
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,146*
Total Cash Price
$17,875
Cooper Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4
John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,432*
Total Cash Price
$20,638
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Cooper Countryman Wagon S 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$968
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$5,138
|Maintenance
|$668
|$1,783
|$187
|$3,573
|$1,698
|$7,908
|Repairs
|$2,248
|$2,403
|$2,591
|$2,790
|$3,005
|$13,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,134
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,342
|Financing
|$1,110
|$893
|$660
|$413
|$150
|$3,226
|Depreciation
|$5,366
|$2,369
|$2,083
|$1,847
|$1,657
|$13,321
|Fuel
|$1,970
|$2,029
|$2,090
|$2,153
|$2,217
|$10,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,463
|$10,526
|$8,689
|$11,885
|$9,869
|$54,432
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Cooper Countryman Wagon S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$833
|$858
|$4,046
|Maintenance
|$526
|$1,404
|$147
|$2,813
|$1,337
|$6,227
|Repairs
|$1,770
|$1,892
|$2,040
|$2,197
|$2,366
|$10,265
|Taxes & Fees
|$893
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,057
|Financing
|$874
|$703
|$520
|$325
|$118
|$2,540
|Depreciation
|$4,225
|$1,865
|$1,640
|$1,454
|$1,305
|$10,489
|Fuel
|$1,551
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,695
|$1,746
|$8,236
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,601
|$8,288
|$6,842
|$9,358
|$7,771
|$42,860
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Cooper Countryman Wagon 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$4,451
|Maintenance
|$579
|$1,544
|$162
|$3,094
|$1,471
|$6,850
|Repairs
|$1,947
|$2,081
|$2,244
|$2,417
|$2,603
|$11,292
|Taxes & Fees
|$982
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,163
|Financing
|$961
|$773
|$572
|$358
|$130
|$2,794
|Depreciation
|$4,648
|$2,052
|$1,804
|$1,599
|$1,436
|$11,538
|Fuel
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$1,811
|$1,865
|$1,921
|$9,060
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,661
|$9,117
|$7,526
|$10,294
|$8,548
|$47,146
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Cooper Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$968
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$5,138
|Maintenance
|$668
|$1,783
|$187
|$3,573
|$1,698
|$7,908
|Repairs
|$2,248
|$2,403
|$2,591
|$2,790
|$3,005
|$13,037
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,134
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,342
|Financing
|$1,110
|$893
|$660
|$413
|$150
|$3,226
|Depreciation
|$5,366
|$2,369
|$2,083
|$1,847
|$1,657
|$13,321
|Fuel
|$1,970
|$2,029
|$2,090
|$2,153
|$2,217
|$10,460
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,463
|$10,526
|$8,689
|$11,885
|$9,869
|$54,432
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman in Virginia is:not available
