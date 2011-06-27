  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper Countryman
  4. Used 2012 MINI Cooper Countryman
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Cooper Countryman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,050
See Cooper Countryman Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,050
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.0/384.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,050
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,050
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,050
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,050
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,050
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,050
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,050
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Color Line Carbon Blackyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Color Carbon Blackyes
MINI Connected w/Navigationyes
Flat Load Flooryes
Heated Seatsyes
Interior Color Polar Beigeyes
Center Armrestyes
2-Part Center Railyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Rear Center Armrestyes
Color Line Dark Tobaccoyes
Color Line Surf Blueyes
Interior Color Dark Tobaccoyes
Anthracite Headlineryes
MINI Connectedyes
Color Line Pure Redyes
Interior Mirror w/Compassyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
3 Rear Seatsyes
Color Line Polar Beigeyes
Automatic Air Conditioningyes
Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapteryes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,050
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,050
Front head room39.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,050
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room33.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.1 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,050
Alloy Wheels in Blackyes
All Season Tiresyes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Power Sunroofyes
18" 5-Star Double Spoke Anthracite Wheelsyes
18" 5-Star Double Spoke Jet Black Wheelsyes
Heated Mirrors and Washer Jetsyes
White Alloy Wheelsyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
Alloy Wheels in Anthraciteyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
Alloy Wheels in Silveryes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Black Headlight Housingsyes
Rain Sensor and Auto Headlightsyes
Adaptive Light Controlyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
17" Tunnel Spoke Wheelsyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Door Mirror Caps in Chromeyes
18" Turbo Fan Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,050
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity41.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3208 lbs.
Gross weight4101 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Length161.8 in.
Height61.5 in.
EPA interior volume103.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.2 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,050
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Grey Metallic
  • Light White
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Absolute Black Metallic
  • True Blue Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
  • Light Coffee
  • Surf Blue
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Bright Yellow
  • Pure Red
Interior Colors
  • Parallel Lines Pure Red/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black, leatherette
  • Parallel Lines Light Tobacco/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Gravity Polar Beige, leather
  • Gravity Carbon Black, leather
  • Lounge Carbon Black, leather
  • Lounge Light Coffee, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,050
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
205/55R17 91V tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,050
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Cooper Countryman Inventory

Related Used 2012 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles