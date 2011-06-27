Used 2014 MINI Cooper Clubman Hatchback Consumer Reviews

chkaser@ccsd.ws , 08/13/2016 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)

7 of 8 people found this review helpful

I bought this 2014 Mini while waiting for my wife's car at the dealer. The overall look is fantastic and the interior materials are very high end. That being said the rest of the car is a bit disappointing . The car has an auto and regular 1.6 L - this is a sluggish combo. The 17" wheels look fantastic but after a few months of driving with the run-flats made we want to trade the car in. Switched to high performance regular tires and problem was solved. Overall the car is a ten in appearance and interior design. The performance is solid six. The 4spd auto just doesn't translate well with normally aspirated 1.6. I would advise buying the extended maintenance plan because the cost of repairs can be high if you are unaccustomed to german car repair costs.