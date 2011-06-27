Used 2014 MINI Cooper Clubman Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Clubman Bond Street - Posh
I bought this 2014 Mini while waiting for my wife's car at the dealer. The overall look is fantastic and the interior materials are very high end. That being said the rest of the car is a bit disappointing . The car has an auto and regular 1.6 L - this is a sluggish combo. The 17" wheels look fantastic but after a few months of driving with the run-flats made we want to trade the car in. Switched to high performance regular tires and problem was solved. Overall the car is a ten in appearance and interior design. The performance is solid six. The 4spd auto just doesn't translate well with normally aspirated 1.6. I would advise buying the extended maintenance plan because the cost of repairs can be high if you are unaccustomed to german car repair costs.
High performance turbo wagon
I bought a used 2014 Clubman S with 111,000. After changing belts, tires, and turbo hose, the car performs like a go cart. It puts a smile on my face every time I get behind the wheel. It corners like a race car. The only drawback is the loud interior noise on the highway.
new owner of 3 year old Mini
surprisingly roomy, super fast (S model), and it does "handle like a go-Kart", good basic stereo ( lots of speakers), easier to get in & out of than my old Volvo. After driving it awhile the check engine light went on. I had it checked out by a local mechanic who could not find anything wrong. 2 months later light went on again and now I've made an appt. with a Mini dealer. Evidently this is a common problem with Minis.
