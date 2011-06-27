  1. Home
Used 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman S Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,800
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/462.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,800
Torque177 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,800
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,800
Premium Packageyes
Hampton Packageyes
White Silver Editionyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,800
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,800
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,800
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,800
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Leatheretteyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Color Line Carbon Black Interior Trimyes
Cargo Netyes
Lounge Leatheryes
MINI Connected w/Navigationyes
Heated Seatsyes
Color Line Satellite Gray Interior Trimyes
Interior Color Polar Beigeyes
Interior Color Hot Chocolateyes
Clothyes
Leather/Clothyes
Center Armrestyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
Anthracite Headlineryes
Color Line Rooster Red Interior Trimyes
MINI Connectedyes
Cloth/Leather Cross Checkyes
Color Line Polar Beige Interior Trimyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Carbon Black Interior Coloryes
Gravity Leatheryes
Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapteryes
Punch Leatheryes
Automatic Climate Controlyes
Color Line Hot Chocolate Interior Trimyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,800
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,800
Front head room39.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,800
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room44.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,800
MINI Yours Tattoo, Gloriousyes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Power Sunroofyes
Alloy Wheels In Blackyes
17" Infinite Stream Spoke Wheelsyes
Roof Railsyes
17" Conical Spoke Wheelsyes
All-Season Tiresyes
17" Web Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
16" 4-Hole Circular Spoke Wheelsyes
Roof/Mirror Caps in Body Coloryes
17" Black Web Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Roof/Mirror Caps in Blackyes
Chrome Mirror Capsyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Adaptive Light Controlyes
Damson Red Bonnet Stripesyes
17" Black Star Bullet Design Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Rear Fog Lampyes
17" 5-Star Pace Spoke Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
Rear Spoileryes
16" 6-Star Twin Spoke Wheelsyes
Heated Mirrors and Washer Jetsyes
C-Pillars in Silveryes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrorsyes
Silver Bonnet Stripesyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
MINI Yours Tattoo, Funkyyes
Retractable Headlight Washersyes
Roof/Mirror Caps in Whiteyes
Roof/Mirror Caps in Silveryes
Black Headlight Housingsyes
Rain Sensor and Auto Headlightsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,800
Front track57.2 in.
Length155.9 in.
Curb weight2833 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height56.4 in.
EPA interior volume97.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.3 in.
Width66.3 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,800
Exterior Colors
  • Eclipse Gray Metallic
  • Ice Blue
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • British Racing Green II
  • Hot Chocolate Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Pepper White
Interior Colors
  • Lounge Carbon Black, leather
  • Lounge Hot Chocolate, leather
  • Carbon Black, leatherette
  • Gravity Polar Beige, leather
  • Punch Carbon Black, leather
  • Polar Beige/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Checkered Carbon Black/Black, cloth
  • Rooster Red/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Lounge Damson Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,800
195/55R16 87V tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,800
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
