Used 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman John Cooper Works Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Cooper Clubman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Torque192 lb-ft @ 1850 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,000
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,000
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,000
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Leatheretteyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Color Line Pacific Blue Interior Trimyes
Cargo Netyes
Interior Surface Fluid Silveryes
Lounge Leatheryes
Heated Seatsyes
Clothyes
Leather/Clothyes
Center Armrestyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Comfort Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapteryes
Color Line Rooster Red Interior Trimyes
Navigation Systemyes
Carbon Black Interior Coloryes
Gravity Leatheryes
Color Line Cream White Interior Trimyes
Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapteryes
Color Line Dark Grey Interior Trimyes
Automatic Climate Controlyes
Punch Leatheryes
Interior Color Tuscan Beigeyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Sirius Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Smartphone Integrationyes
HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,000
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Front head room39.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room50.3 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room45.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,000
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
Metallic Paintyes
Rear Spoileryes
Dual-Pane Panoramic Power Sunroofyes
Aerodynamic Kityes
Alloy Wheels In Blackyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Roof Railsyes
Heated Mirrors and Washer Jetsyes
C-Pillars in Silveryes
Roof/Mirror Caps in Body Coloryes
Silver Bonnet Stripesyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
17" Crown Spoke Design Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Roof/Mirror Caps in Blackyes
Roof/Mirror Caps in Silveryes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Chrome Mirror Capsyes
Rain Sensor and Auto Headlightsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Rear Fog Lampyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Front track57.2 in.
Length155.8 in.
Curb weight2888 lbs.
Gross weight3704 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Height56.4 in.
EPA interior volume97.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.3 in.
Width66.3 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Sparkling Silver Metallic
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Hot Chocolate Metallic
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • Pepper White
Interior Colors
  • Lounge Carbon Black, leather
  • Punch Carbon Black, leather
  • Lounge Hot Chocolate, leather
  • Hot Chocolate, leather/cloth
  • Rooster Red/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Gravity Tuscan Beige, leather
  • Grey/Carbon Black, leatherette
  • Ray Cream, leather/cloth
  • Checkered Carbon Black/Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,000
205/45R17 tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,000
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles