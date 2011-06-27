Used 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman John Cooper Works Consumer Reviews

miamioolite , 12/03/2013 John Cooper Works 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for about two years now. It is my daily driver about 28 miles to and from work. I have owned a lot of cars. This one is a Gem. It is well built (BMW), Fast, really fast. It handles really well. The Brembo Brakes on the JCW are really good. Stops the car instantly, helps with great handling through the curves. Nothing has gone wrong on the car yet, just regular maintenance. It handles like a sports car so the ride may be stiff for some people. Bottom line: I don't want to get out of it. It is far too much fun to drive. The base stereo is not bad either!