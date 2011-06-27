Used 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman John Cooper Works Consumer Reviews
Sweet little car.
I've had this car for about two years now. It is my daily driver about 28 miles to and from work. I have owned a lot of cars. This one is a Gem. It is well built (BMW), Fast, really fast. It handles really well. The Brembo Brakes on the JCW are really good. Stops the car instantly, helps with great handling through the curves. Nothing has gone wrong on the car yet, just regular maintenance. It handles like a sports car so the ride may be stiff for some people. Bottom line: I don't want to get out of it. It is far too much fun to drive. The base stereo is not bad either!
Fun to drive but beware
Loved to drive my Clubman S but it became a money pit very quickly. Oil gaskets, and plugs and finally the timing chain went and took the engine with it. Not even a check engine light to warn of its imminent demise.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
