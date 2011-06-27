Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Convertible
  4. 2023 MINI Convertible
  5. Specs & Features

2023 MINI Convertible Cooper S Classic Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Convertible
More about the 2023 Convertible
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27 mpg
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG27 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/33 mpg
Fuel tank capacity11.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.8/382.8 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower189 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque206 lb-ft @ 1,350 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity758 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
sport front seatsyes
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room51.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room30.9 in.
Rear shoulder room39.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,018 lbs.
EPA interior volume81.5 cu.ft.
Gross weight3,847 lbs.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height55.7 in.
Length152.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload758 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors75.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors68.0 in.
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Wheel base98.2 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • Midnight Black II
  • Chili Red
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
195/55R16 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2023 MINI Convertible Cooper S Classic info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates