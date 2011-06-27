2023 MINI Convertible Cooper S Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|30 mpg
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|30 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|27/36 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.6 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|313.2/417.6 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|189 hp @ 5,000 rpm
|Torque
|206 lb-ft @ 1,350 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|51.0 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|39.7 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|5.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,033 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|81.5 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.5 in.
|Height
|55.7 in.
|Length
|152.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|7.6 cu.ft.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|75.9 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|68.0 in.
|Turning circle
|35.4 ft.
|Wheel base
|98.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|205/45R W tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
