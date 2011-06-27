2023 MINI Convertible Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Convertible
Cooper S Classic 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Cooper Classic 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Convertible John Cooper Works Classic
John Cooper Works Classic 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Convertible John Cooper Works
John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Data for 2023 Convertible Cooper S Classic 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2023 Convertible
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2023 MINI Convertible in Virginia is:not available
