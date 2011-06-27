  1. Home
2022 MINI Convertible John Cooper Works Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Convertible
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG28
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/33 mpg
Fuel tank capacity11.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)278.4/382.8 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower228 hp @ 5200 rpm
Torque236 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Classic Trimyes
Iconic Trim +$6,000
Premium Package +$1,500
Driver Assistance Package +$750
Signature Upholstery Package +$2,000
Touchscreen Media Displayyes
Touchscreen Navigation +$1,000
Touchscreen Navigation Plusyes
Signature Trim +$1,750
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Interior Options
Universal Garage-Door Opener +$250
Harman Kardon Premium Sound System +$750
Storage Package +$250
Heated Front Seats +$500
Standard Seatsyes
MINI Head-Up Display +$500
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
alcantara/clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room51.0 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room30.9 in.
Rear shoulder room39.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
White Bonnet Stripes +$100
Black Bonnet Stripes +$100
John Cooper Works Bonnet Stripes +$100
18" JCW Circuit Spoke Two-Tone Wheelsyes
Performance Summer Tiresyes
17" JCW Track Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
All-Season Tiresyes
Mirror Caps in Chili Redyes
Mirror Caps in Whiteyes
Mirror Caps in Blackyes
Standard Exterior Trimyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3144 lbs.
EPA interior volume81.5 cu.ft.
Gross weight3957 lbs.
Ground clearance4.5 in.
Height55.7 in.
Length152.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload778 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors75.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors68.0 in.
Wheel base98.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • MINI Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • Zesty Yellow
  • Rooftop Grey Metallic
  • Island Blue Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • John Cooper Works Rebel Green
Interior Colors
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Chesterfield Malt Brown, leather
  • Carbon Black Dinamica, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black Pearl Light Chequered, leatherette/cloth
  • Carbon Black Dinamica, cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • Chesterfield Satellite Grey, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
205/45R W tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
