2019 MINI Convertible Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Convertible
Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,449*
Total Cash Price
$34,799
Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$58,990*
Total Cash Price
$44,195
Convertible John Cooper Works
John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$58,990*
Total Cash Price
$44,195
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Convertible Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$749
|$775
|$802
|$830
|$859
|$4,015
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$300
|$2,072
|$1,957
|$4,329
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$522
|$802
|$1,324
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,436
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,600
|Financing
|$1,871
|$1,506
|$1,114
|$697
|$252
|$5,440
|Depreciation
|$8,153
|$3,691
|$3,017
|$3,380
|$2,953
|$21,194
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,819
|$7,671
|$6,982
|$9,301
|$8,676
|$46,449
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Convertible Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$984
|$1,019
|$1,054
|$1,091
|$5,099
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$381
|$2,631
|$2,485
|$5,498
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$663
|$1,019
|$1,681
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,824
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,032
|Financing
|$2,376
|$1,913
|$1,415
|$885
|$320
|$6,909
|Depreciation
|$10,354
|$4,688
|$3,832
|$4,293
|$3,750
|$26,916
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,550
|$9,742
|$8,867
|$11,812
|$11,019
|$58,990
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Convertible John Cooper Works John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$984
|$1,019
|$1,054
|$1,091
|$5,099
|Maintenance
|$0
|$0
|$381
|$2,631
|$2,485
|$5,498
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$663
|$1,019
|$1,681
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,824
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,032
|Financing
|$2,376
|$1,913
|$1,415
|$885
|$320
|$6,909
|Depreciation
|$10,354
|$4,688
|$3,832
|$4,293
|$3,750
|$26,916
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,550
|$9,742
|$8,867
|$11,812
|$11,019
|$58,990
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Convertible
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 MINI Convertible in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2019 MINI Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 Hardtop 2 Door
- MINI Clubman 2019
- 2019 MINI Countryman
- 2020 MINI Convertible
- 2019 MINI Clubman
- 2019 Clubman
Research Similar Vehicles
- BMW Z4 2019
- Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2019
- 2019 Ferrari Portofino
- Audi A5 2020
- 2019 TT
- Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2019
- 2019 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- 2020 Z4
- 2019 Mustang
- 2019 F-TYPE