Estimated values
2019 MINI Convertible Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,401
|$19,796
|$21,515
|Clean
|$18,113
|$19,480
|$21,160
|Average
|$17,536
|$18,847
|$20,450
|Rough
|$16,960
|$18,214
|$19,740
Estimated values
2019 MINI Convertible Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,941
|$23,246
|$24,855
|Clean
|$21,597
|$22,874
|$24,445
|Average
|$20,910
|$22,131
|$23,625
|Rough
|$20,223
|$21,387
|$22,805
Estimated values
2019 MINI Convertible John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,656
|$29,249
|$29,986
|Clean
|$28,207
|$28,781
|$29,491
|Average
|$27,310
|$27,846
|$28,502
|Rough
|$26,413
|$26,910
|$27,512