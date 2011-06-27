Used 2018 MINI Convertible Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Convertible
Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$63,693*
Total Cash Price
$40,897
Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$63,693*
Total Cash Price
$40,897
Convertible John Cooper Works
John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$50,152*
Total Cash Price
$32,202
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Convertible Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$5,320
|Maintenance
|$126
|$377
|$3,432
|$1,607
|$3,967
|$9,508
|Repairs
|$0
|$629
|$968
|$1,044
|$1,124
|$3,764
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,186
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,394
|Financing
|$2,200
|$1,769
|$1,309
|$819
|$296
|$6,393
|Depreciation
|$9,395
|$4,652
|$4,094
|$3,628
|$3,256
|$25,027
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,035
|$10,701
|$13,174
|$10,568
|$12,216
|$63,693
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Convertible Cooper S 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,033
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$5,320
|Maintenance
|$126
|$377
|$3,432
|$1,607
|$3,967
|$9,508
|Repairs
|$0
|$629
|$968
|$1,044
|$1,124
|$3,764
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,186
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,394
|Financing
|$2,200
|$1,769
|$1,309
|$819
|$296
|$6,393
|Depreciation
|$9,395
|$4,652
|$4,094
|$3,628
|$3,256
|$25,027
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,035
|$10,701
|$13,174
|$10,568
|$12,216
|$63,693
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Convertible John Cooper Works John Cooper Works 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$888
|$4,189
|Maintenance
|$99
|$297
|$2,702
|$1,265
|$3,124
|$7,487
|Repairs
|$0
|$495
|$762
|$822
|$885
|$2,964
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,721
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,885
|Financing
|$1,732
|$1,393
|$1,031
|$645
|$233
|$5,034
|Depreciation
|$7,398
|$3,663
|$3,224
|$2,857
|$2,564
|$19,706
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,413
|$8,426
|$10,373
|$8,321
|$9,619
|$50,152
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 MINI Convertible in Virginia is:not available
