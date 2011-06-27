  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Clubman
  4. 2022 MINI Clubman
  5. Specs & Features

2022 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Clubman
More about the 2022 Clubman
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/422.4 mi.
Engine
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower189 hp @ 5000 rpm
Torque206 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
brake dryingyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Touchscreen Navigationyes
Iconic Trim +$8,500
Touchscreen Media Displayyes
Premium Package +$2,000
Classic Trimyes
Touchscreen Navigation Plusyes
Signature Trim +$3,600
Signature Upholstery Package +$1,000
Driver Assistance Package +$1,250
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Headliner in Anthraciteyes
Standard Seatsyes
Storage Package +$250
Split Fold-Down-Rear Seat +$250
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
17" Vent Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
18" Star Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
18" MINI Yours British Spoke Two-Tone Wheelsyes
17" Net Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
18" Multiray Spoke Two-Tone Wheelsyes
18" Star Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Performance Summer Tiresyes
Remove Panoramic Moonroofyes
All-Season Tiresyes
Silver Bonnet Stripes +$100
White Bonnet Stripes +$100
Black Bonnet Stripes +$100
Standard Exterior Trimyes
Roof Rails +$250
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3452 lbs.
Gross weight4519 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height56.7 in.
Length168.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity47.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload922 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.9 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rooftop Grey Metallic
  • Island Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Coral Red Metallic
  • White Silver Metallic
  • British Racing Green IV Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • MINI Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Malt Brown Chesterfield, leather
  • Indigo Blue Chesterfield, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Satellite Grey Chesterfield, leather
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • Carbon Black MINI Yours Lounge, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Latest updates on new cars

Other models