2022 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|26
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|26
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|23/32 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|303.6/422.4 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|189 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Torque
|206 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.1 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Touchscreen Navigation
|yes
|Iconic Trim
|+$8,500
|Touchscreen Media Display
|yes
|Premium Package
|+$2,000
|Classic Trim
|yes
|Touchscreen Navigation Plus
|yes
|Signature Trim
|+$3,600
|Signature Upholstery Package
|+$1,000
|Driver Assistance Package
|+$1,250
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Headliner in Anthracite
|yes
|Standard Seats
|yes
|Storage Package
|+$250
|Split Fold-Down-Rear Seat
|+$250
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.2 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.8 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|17" Vent Spoke Silver Alloy Wheels
|yes
|18" Star Spoke Silver Wheels
|yes
|18" MINI Yours British Spoke Two-Tone Wheels
|yes
|17" Net Spoke Black Alloy Wheels
|yes
|18" Multiray Spoke Two-Tone Wheels
|yes
|18" Star Spoke Black Wheels
|yes
|Performance Summer Tires
|yes
|Remove Panoramic Moonroof
|yes
|All-Season Tires
|yes
|Silver Bonnet Stripes
|+$100
|White Bonnet Stripes
|+$100
|Black Bonnet Stripes
|+$100
|Standard Exterior Trim
|yes
|Roof Rails
|+$250
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3452 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4519 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.6 in.
|Height
|56.7 in.
|Length
|168.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|47.9 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|922 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|79.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|70.9 in.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|225/45R17 tires
|yes
|Run flat tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related 2022 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac CTS 2011 For Sale
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2008
- Used INFINITI QX70 2004
- Used Jeep Patriot 2013
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2005
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2015
- Used Ford Bronco For Sale
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2001
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2007
- Used Lexus ES 300h 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Nissan Z 2020
- 2021 Acura NSX
- 2022 Acura NSX News
- Hyundai Kona 2021
- 2021 RX 450H
- 2022 Audi Q8 News
- 2021 Volkswagen Jetta
- 2022 Lincoln Aviator News
- Nissan Murano 2021
- 2022 Buick Encore
Latest updates on new cars
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2022 Kia Niro News
- 2022 Honda Pilot News
- 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI News
- 2022 Toyota GR 86 News
Other models
- Used Ford Crown-Victoria in Montebello, CA
- Used GMC Canyon in San Ramon, CA
- Used Bentley Continental-Gtc in Clifton, NJ
- Used Toyota Avalon in Hawthorne, CA
- Used BMW 5-Series in North Little Rock, AR
- Used Lincoln Town-Car in Independence, MO
- Used Aston-Martin V8-Vantage in Laguna Niguel, CA
- Used Lexus NX-300H in Apple Valley, CA
- Used Nissan Titan-Xd in Flagstaff, AZ
- Used BMW 6-Series-Gran-Turismo in Eden Prairie, MN
- Used Ram Promaster-Cargo-Van in Brentwood, CA
- Used Scion FR-S in Cambridge, MA
- Used Hyundai Elantra in Cranston, RI
- Used Scion Ia in Pawtucket, RI
- Used Kia Soul-Ev in Union City, CA
- Used BMW 2-Series-Gran-Coupe in Rock Hill, SC
- Used Toyota Corolla-Hybrid in Henderson, NV
- Used Genesis G70 in Pearland, TX
- Used Lincoln Town-Car in Maple Grove, MN
- Used Nissan Pathfinder in Cambridge, MA
- Used BMW 1-Series in Hammond, IN