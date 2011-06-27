  1. Home
2021 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Clubman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque331 lb-ft @ 1750 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower301 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Signature Trimyes
6.5" Touchscreen Media Displayyes
Signature Upholstery Packageyes
Classic Trimyes
Iconic Trimyes
8.8" Touchscreen Nav Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
JCW Leather Steering Wheelyes
MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheelyes
Storage Packageyes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
Split Fold-Down-Rear Seatyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front head room40.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyes
suede/clothyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Performance Summer Tiresyes
18" JCW Grip Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
Red Sport Stripesyes
Remove Panoramic Sunroofyes
Piano Black Exterioryes
Roof Railsyes
Black Sport Stripesyes
Standard Exterior Trimyes
18" JCW Grip Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
19" JCW Circuit Spoke Two-Tone Wheelsyes
All-Season Tiresyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity47.9 cu.ft.
Length168.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • John Cooper Works Rebel Green
  • Starlight Blue Metallic
  • MINI Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Satellite Grey Chesterfield, leather
  • Carbon Black Dinamica/Cloth, cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Carbon Black MINI Yours Lounge, leather
  • Malt Brown Chesterfield, leather
  • Indigo Blue Chesterfield, leather
  • Carbon Black Dinamica/Leather, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
225/40R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
