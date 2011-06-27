  1. Home
2021 MINI Clubman Cooper S Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Clubman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1350 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Signature Trimyes
6.5" Touchscreen Media Displayyes
Signature Upholstery Packageyes
Classic Trimyes
Iconic Trimyes
8.8" Touchscreen Nav Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
JCW Leather Steering Wheelyes
MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheelyes
Storage Packageyes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
Headliner in Anthraciteyes
Split Fold-Down-Rear Seatyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Performance Summer Tiresyes
18" Star Spoke Black Wheelsyes
17" Net Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
17" Vent Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Remove Panoramic Sunroofyes
Roof Railsyes
All-Season Tiresyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
Silver Bonnet Stripesyes
18" Multiray Spoke Two-Tone Wheelsyes
18" Star Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
Piano Black Exterioryes
18" MINI Yours British Spoke Two-Tone Wheelsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Standard Exterior Trimyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity47.9 cu.ft.
Length168.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • British Racing Green IV Metallic
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • Starlight Blue Metallic
  • MINI Yours Enigmatic Black Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Coral Red Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Melting Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Satellite Grey Chesterfield, leather
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Carbon Black MINI Yours Lounge, leather
  • Malt Brown Chesterfield, leather
  • Indigo Blue Chesterfield, leather
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
