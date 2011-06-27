  1. Home
2019 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Clubman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1450 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,900
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Premium Packageyes
Signature Trimyes
Touchscreen Navigation Packageyes
Signature Upholstery Packageyes
Iconic Trimyes
Classic Trimyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,900
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,900
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,900
JCW Leather Steering Wheelyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year AllAccess Subscriptionyes
Deletion of Sport Seatsyes
Storage Packageyes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
John Cooper Works Sport Seatsyes
Enhanced USB and Bluetoothyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Split Fold-Down-Rear Seatyes
Harman Kardon Premium Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,900
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyes
suede/clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Rear Fog Lightsyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
18" JCW Grip Spoke Black Alloy Wheelsyes
19" JCW Course Spoke Alloy Wheelsyes
Red Sport Stripesyes
Roof Railsyes
Without Active Driving Assistantyes
Black Sport Stripesyes
Standard Exterior Trimyes
18" JCW Grip Spoke Silver Alloy Wheelsyes
Without Panoramic Moonroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Maximum cargo capacity47.9 cu.ft.
Length168.3 in.
Curb weight3450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Melting Silver Metallic
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • John Cooper Works Rebel Green
  • MINI Yours Lapisluxury Blue
  • White Silver Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Pepper White
Interior Colors
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • Carbon Black Cord, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black Dinamica/Leather, leather/sueded microfiber
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
  • Indigo Blue Chesterfield, leather
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Pure Burgundy Cross Punch, leather
  • Carbon Black Dinamica/Cloth, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,900
225/40R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,900
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.

