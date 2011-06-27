2019 MINI Clubman Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Cooper S ALL4Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Cash Offers(3 available)Show details
- $1,000 Military for Retail - Expires 01/05/2021
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
- $500 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/05/2021
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
All Pentagon Federal Credit Union and USAA members that are P&C (Property and Casualty) eligible. may receive special incentives on select vehicles. USAA member requires a MINI Manufacturer Incentive Code Certificate. Not transferable to friends or family members. USAA member must be the Purchaser of record.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 01/05/2021
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
All Pentagon Federal Credit Union and USAA members that are P&C (Property and Casualty) eligible. may receive special incentives on select vehicles. USAA member requires a MINI Manufacturer Incentive Code Certificate. Not transferable to friends or family members. USAA member must be the Purchaser of record.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/03/2020
- End
- 01/05/2021
Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 01/06/2020
- End
- 01/05/2021
Financing(4 available)Show details
- Special APR - Expires 10/01/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with *Mini Financial Services
3.08% APR financing for 36 months at $29.12 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.08% APR financing for 48 months at $22.17 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.08% APR financing for 60 months at $18.01 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.52% APR financing for 72 months at $15.43 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 3.08% 36 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 3.08% 48 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 3.08% 60 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 3.52% 72 09/01/2020 10/01/2020
Leasing(0 available)
All 2019 MINI Clubman Deals
|Cash Offers
|Financing
|Leasing
|Other
|Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|Cooper ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
|John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See if available
|See all for sale
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 MINI Clubman in Virginia is:not available