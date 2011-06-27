Used 2018 MINI Clubman Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Clubman Hatchback
Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,972*
Total Cash Price
$24,261
John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$55,844*
Total Cash Price
$30,811
Cooper ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$55,844*
Total Cash Price
$30,811
Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,369*
Total Cash Price
$26,687
Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,731*
Total Cash Price
$25,231
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Clubman Hatchback Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$1,006
|$4,746
|Maintenance
|$99
|$297
|$2,993
|$1,265
|$3,124
|$7,778
|Repairs
|$0
|$495
|$762
|$822
|$885
|$2,964
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,309
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,473
|Financing
|$1,305
|$1,049
|$777
|$486
|$175
|$3,792
|Depreciation
|$5,593
|$2,600
|$2,289
|$2,029
|$1,821
|$14,332
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,874
|$7,127
|$9,586
|$7,449
|$8,936
|$43,972
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Clubman Hatchback John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$6,027
|Maintenance
|$126
|$377
|$3,801
|$1,607
|$3,967
|$9,878
|Repairs
|$0
|$629
|$968
|$1,044
|$1,124
|$3,764
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,662
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,871
|Financing
|$1,657
|$1,332
|$987
|$617
|$222
|$4,816
|Depreciation
|$7,103
|$3,302
|$2,907
|$2,577
|$2,313
|$18,202
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,810
|$9,051
|$12,174
|$9,460
|$11,349
|$55,844
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Clubman Hatchback Cooper ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$6,027
|Maintenance
|$126
|$377
|$3,801
|$1,607
|$3,967
|$9,878
|Repairs
|$0
|$629
|$968
|$1,044
|$1,124
|$3,764
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,662
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,871
|Financing
|$1,657
|$1,332
|$987
|$617
|$222
|$4,816
|Depreciation
|$7,103
|$3,302
|$2,907
|$2,577
|$2,313
|$18,202
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,810
|$9,051
|$12,174
|$9,460
|$11,349
|$55,844
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Clubman Hatchback Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$5,221
|Maintenance
|$109
|$327
|$3,292
|$1,392
|$3,436
|$8,556
|Repairs
|$0
|$545
|$838
|$904
|$974
|$3,260
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,440
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,620
|Financing
|$1,436
|$1,154
|$855
|$535
|$193
|$4,171
|Depreciation
|$6,152
|$2,860
|$2,518
|$2,232
|$2,003
|$15,765
|Fuel
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$1,954
|$2,012
|$2,072
|$9,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,961
|$7,840
|$10,545
|$8,194
|$9,830
|$48,369
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2018 Clubman Hatchback Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$4,936
|Maintenance
|$103
|$309
|$3,113
|$1,316
|$3,249
|$8,089
|Repairs
|$0
|$515
|$792
|$855
|$920
|$3,083
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,361
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,532
|Financing
|$1,357
|$1,091
|$808
|$505
|$182
|$3,944
|Depreciation
|$5,817
|$2,704
|$2,381
|$2,110
|$1,894
|$14,905
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,309
|$7,412
|$9,969
|$7,747
|$9,293
|$45,731
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Clubman
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 MINI Clubman in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2018 MINI Clubman info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019