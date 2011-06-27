  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Clubman
  4. Used 2017 MINI Clubman
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Clubman
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,100
See Clubman Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1450 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,100
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Premium Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,100
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,100
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,100
MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheelyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year AllAccess Subscriptionyes
Basic Seatsyes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
Power Front Seatsyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Heated Front Seatsyes
MINI Head-Up Displayyes
Harman Kardon Premium Sound Systemyes
Split Fold-Down-Rear Seatyes
Cooper S Sport Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,100
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
driver seat thigh extensionyes
suede/clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
18" John Cooper Works Grip Spoke Wheelsyes
Panoramic Moonroofyes
19" JCW Course Spoke Wheelsyes
Rear Fog Lightsyes
Red Sport Stripesyes
Roof Railsyes
LED Headlights w/Cornering Lightsyes
Chrome Grille Baryes
Black Sport Stripesyes
Active Driving Assistantyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Maximum cargo capacity47.9 cu.ft.
Length168.3 in.
Curb weight3450 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Exterior Colors
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • Melting Silver Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • MINI Yours Lapisluxury Blue
  • White Silver Metallic
  • John Cooper Works Rebel Green
Interior Colors
  • Pure Burgundy Cross Punch, leather
  • Carbon Black Cord, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
  • Indigo Blue Chesterfield, leather
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
  • Carbon Black Dinamica/Leather, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Carbon Black Dinamica/Cloth, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,100
225/40R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,100
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Clubman Inventory

Related Used 2017 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles