Used 2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 1250 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 4700 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
John Cooper Works Exterior Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Fully Loadedyes
John Cooper Works Interior Packyes
Technology Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
JCW Leather Steering Wheelyes
MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheelyes
Universal Garage-Door Openeryes
Power Front Seatsyes
Headliner in Anthraciteyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
MINI Head-Up Displayyes
Harman Kardon Premium Sound Systemyes
Interior Color Satellite Grayyes
Comfort Access Keyless Entryyes
Deletion of Sport Seatsyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year AllAccess Subscriptionyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Split Fold-Down-Rear Seatyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.7 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Panoramic Moonroofyes
19" JCW Course Spoke Wheelsyes
18" MINI Yours Masterpieceyes
18" Star Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Rear Spoileryes
Roof Railsyes
LED Headlightsyes
LED Headlights w/Cornering Lightsyes
LED Fog Lightsyes
All-Season Tiresyes
17" Net Spoke Black Wheelsyes
Auto-Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrorsyes
18" John Cooper Works Grip Spoke Wheelsyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
Badge Deletionyes
Rear Fog Lightsyes
18" Star Spoke Silver Wheelsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Active Driving Assistantyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity47.9 cu.ft.
Length168.3 in.
Curb weight3445 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.5 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Blazing Red Metallic
  • Moonwalk Grey Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Digital Blue Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • Pure Burgundy Metallic
  • Melting Silver Metallic
  • Pepper White
  • MINI Yours Lapisluxury Blue
Interior Colors
  • Pure Burgundy Cross Punch, leather
  • Double Stripe Carbon Black, premium cloth
  • Carbon Black Cord, leather/cloth
  • Carbon Black SensaTec, leatherette
  • Satellite Grey Lounge, leather
  • Indigo Blue Chesterfield, leather
  • MINI Yours Carbon Black Lounge, leather
  • Black Pearl, leatherette/cloth
  • Carbon Black Cross Punch, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
225/45R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
