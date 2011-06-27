  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Villager
  4. Used 2002 Mercury Villager
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Mercury Villager Popular Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Villager
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,340
See Villager Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,340
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,340
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,340
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,340
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,340
24 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,340
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,340
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,340
low fuel level warningyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,340
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.3 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,340
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room64.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,340
Front track63.4 in.
Length194.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3997 lbs.
Height70.1 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track63.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,340
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat w/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat w/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic w/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Clearcoat Metallic w/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Blue Clearcoat Metallic w/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic w/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Portland Grey
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,340
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,340
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,340
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Villager Inventory

Related Used 2002 Mercury Villager Popular info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles