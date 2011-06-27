Used 2000 Mercury Villager Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
Front shoulder room62.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room64.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
Measurements
Length194.7 in.
Gross weight5144 lbs.
Height70.1 in.
Maximum payload1290.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Portland Gray
  • Golden Mink
