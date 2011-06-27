Used 2000 Mercury Villager Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2000 Villager
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Front shoulder room62.3 in.62.3 in.62.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Rear hip Room64.9 in.64.9 in.64.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.64.6 in.64.6 in.
Measurements
Length194.7 in.194.7 in.194.7 in.
Gross weight5144 lbs.5144 lbs.5144 lbs.
Height70.1 in.70.1 in.70.1 in.
Maximum payload1290.0 lbs.1200.0 lbs.1200.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width74.9 in.74.9 in.74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Jewel Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Portland Gray
  • Golden Mink
  • Golden Mink
  • Portland Gray
