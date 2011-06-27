Used 1999 Mercury Villager Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.
Front shoulder room62.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room64.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.
Measurements
Height70.1 in.
Maximum payload1200.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Length194.7 in.
Width74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Jewel Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Portland Gray
  • Cactus Green
