Used 1999 Mercury Villager Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Villager
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg15/22 mpg15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm200 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.39.7 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front hip room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Front shoulder room62.3 in.62.3 in.62.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Rear hip Room64.9 in.64.9 in.64.9 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.36.4 in.36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room64.6 in.64.6 in.64.6 in.
Measurements
Height70.1 in.70.1 in.70.1 in.
Maximum payload1200.0 lbs.1200.0 lbs.1200.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Length194.7 in.194.7 in.194.7 in.
Width74.9 in.74.9 in.74.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cabernet Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Cactus Green
  • Portland Gray
  • Golden Mink
  • Cactus Green
  • Golden Mink
  • Portland Gray
  • Cactus Green
