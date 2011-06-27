Used 1998 Mercury Villager GS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower151 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room56.8 in.
Front shoulder room62.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room63.3 in.
Measurements
Height65.6 in.
Maximum payload1200.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Length189.9 in.
Width73.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Forest Green
  • Medium Seafoam Green
  • Medium Calypso Green Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Dark Tourmaline Metallic
  • Torreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Colonial White
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Midnight Gray
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Saddle Pearl Metallic
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Cabernet Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
